Petrobras Charters Solstad CSV in Brazil

August 6, 2021

(Photo: Solstad Offshore)
(Photo: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore service and supply ship shipping company Solstad Offshore announce it has secured a new contract for one of its construction support vessels (CSV) with Petrobras offshore Brazil. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. 

The 2002-built CSV Normand Flower will be contracted with the state-owned Brazilian multinational oil and as company from April 2022 for a period of three years firm, with 475 days options thereafter, Solstad Offshore said.

Normand Flower will sail under REB Flag, supporting exploration and production activities in Brazilian continental shelf, the company added.

The 93.1-meter-long UT 737 vessel has been operating on charter with Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro since March 2018.

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

US Drillers Add Oil and Gas Rigs for Fifth Week in Six

Oil Headed for Big Weekly Loss on Demand Worries

ESVAGT to Convert Two PSVs to Battery-hybrid ERRVs

Fugro Completes USV Remote Inspection for Woodside

