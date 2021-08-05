Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SBM Offshore Eyes Offshore Wind Project Opportunities

August 5, 2021

Chief Executive Bruno Chabas. Photo copyright SBM Offshore
Chief Executive Bruno Chabas. Photo copyright SBM Offshore

Oil and gas services company SBM Offshore on Thursday reported a better than expected decline in core profit for the first half of 2021 as it looks to develop floating offshore wind projects.

After reducing spending sharply in the face of a pandemic-induced demand collapse, major energy companies have profitted from surging oil and gas prices that have fed into investment budgets, buoying SBM's results.

The Dutch company's first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 4% at $501 million, beating the $477 million expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus and allowing it to stick to its previous full-year guidance.

SBM, which supplies floating oil and gas production vessels, has committed to Floventis Energy, a newly established joint venture with Cierco, which seeks seabed rights and permits to develop technologies for floating offshore wind power activities.

The group said opportunities for this market would amount to at least six gigawatts for the next decade.

"Our participation in the 200 megawatts Llyr Project in the United Kingdom marks a first step," Chief Executive Bruno Chabas said in a statement.

The Llyr project - Floventis's first project - covers the lease of two 100 MW floating wind test and demonstration sites in the Celtic Sea, the group said, adding that the Crown Estate had confirmed an intention to move forward with the lease process.

SBM, which expects to spend $150 million to $200 million over the next seven to eight years on associated developments with Cierco, also announced the launch of a $180 million share buyback programme to be completed this year.

(Reuters reporting by Juliette Portala and Sarah Morland Editing by David Goodman)

Technology Offshore People Offshore Wind Financial

Related Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

SBM Inks LOI to Lease FPSO for Petrobras' Mero Field
Kongsberg Ferrotech technical manager Torgeir Bræin and CEO Christopher Carlsen. Photo from Kongsberg Ferrotech.

Subsea Tech: Taking 3D Printing to the Seabed


Trending Offshore News

Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...
Technology
Further demand recovery is expected in the jackup segment, which will continue to be driven by National Oil Companies (NOCs) especially in areas such as the Middle East, India, Mexico and the Far East. Credit Bomboman AdobeStock

Market Report: 'Transformation' on the Horizon in the...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Opinion: Weak Crude Imports in Asia Undercuts Oil Bulls

Opinion: Weak Crude Imports in Asia Undercuts Oil Bulls

Future Fuels: Mammoet Moves Massive HSM Offshore Topsides Fueled by HVO

Future Fuels: Mammoet Moves Massive HSM Offshore Topsides Fueled by HVO

Petrobras Post Strong Results as Crude Rises, Gas Strengthen

Williams inks deal for Whale deepwater Transport Services

Williams inks deal for Whale deepwater Transport Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine