Ex-ROVOP Man Joins Maersk Training to Drive UK Growth

July 21, 2021

Paul Hudson - Credit: Maersk Training
Paul Hudson - Credit: Maersk Training

Maersk Training has named a new UK head of commercial to drive its growth and increase its safety offering for the energy industry.

Based in Aberdeen, Paul Hudson will oversee sales, commercial and marketing activities for the company. He will work with UK managing director, Leonardo Machado, to expand the business as Maersk Training says its aim is to be the preferred training and solution partner across the oil and gas, maritime, and renewables sectors.

Hudson joins Maersk Training from ROVOP where he was head of business development before becoming its sales and marketing director. He has also worked in similar roles for Mitsui & Co., Forum Energy Technologies, and Tritech over a 20-year career.

Earlier this year, Maersk Training’s Aberdeen safety and survival center underwent a £720k refurbishment to meet the needs of the industry.

"Alongside the center refurbishments, Maersk Training has introduced an upgrade to its Training Management Service (TMS), improving processes for companies dealing with fewer headcounts, and re-introduced its modular training units, offering an effective and safer solution for delegate training," the company said.
 

