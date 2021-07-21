Harbour Energy Delays North Sea Field Start-Up as Platform Issues Found

London-listed oil and gas Harbour Energy has hit a snag with the start-up of its Tolmount offshore gas field in the UK North Sea, as electrical systems issues were found during the testing of the recently delivered offshore platform. The start-up, previously scheduled for July, is now expected at the end of the year.

Harbour, created after a recent merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, said Wednesday that during final commissioning and testing of the HGS Tolmount platform, issues were identified in certain offshore electrical systems.

"These issues are now being investigated and rectification plans are being developed. As a result, Tolmount first gas will be delayed beyond the end of July and is now likely to be around year-end," Harbour Energy said.

With expected plateau rates of 20-25 kboepd net to Harbour, Tolmount was expected to contribute just over 10 kboepd to Harbour's 2021 production, according to the company.

Output guidance revised

"Due to the current uncertainty around the timing of Tolmount start-up, the company has revised its production guidance for the year to exclude volumes from the project," Harbour Energy said.

The company's 2021 production guidance is now 185 to 195 kboepd on a proforma basis and 170 to 180 kboepd on a reported basis.

"This revised guidance also reflects actual proforma production to the end of June of 180 kboepd and a delayed restart of Elgin Franklin following the summer maintenance shutdown. Forecast full year operating costs of US$15-16/boe and total capex of US$1.1bn are unchanged," Harbour Energy said.

Tolmount

The Tolmount gas field is situated in Block 42/28d, in the UK southern North Sea. It was found in 2011 with further appraisal drilling in 2013. The Greater Tolmount Area includes the Tolmount East discovery, for which a final investment decision has yet to be made.

The Tolmount platform is a normally unmanned platform and will handle wet gas production from four platform wells.

Heerema Marine Contractors last year completed the installation of the platform using its giant semi-submersible crane vessel, the Sleipnir.

As part of the project in the Southern North Sea, Heerema installed the 2,350 metric ton jacket and 2,500 metric ton topside.

Both facilities were built in Italy by Rosetti Marino. Gas from the field will be shipped to shore via pipeline.

The partners in the Tolmount gas field are Harbour Energy (50%) and Dana Petroleum (50%).