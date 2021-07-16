Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell, Iberdrola Plan to Build Large-scale Floating Wind Farms in Scotland

July 16, 2021

Illustration - Credit:Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0
Illustration - Credit:Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Oil and gas major Shell and Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power said on Friday they had joined forces to bid to develop large-scale floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland.

The companies said they had submitted proposals for the potential projects as part of Scotland's offshore wind leasing round, called ScotWind, which closed for submissions on Friday.

Further details about the projects were not disclosed.

Other energy companies and investors have signaled interest in the leasing round, including France's TotalEnergies, Macquarie Group's Green Investment Group, and Orsted.

The results of the ScotWind leasing round are expected to be announced early next year.

"If our bid is successful, Shell and Scottish Power are fully committed to working with Scottish communities and businesses to help develop supply chains and expertise which could make Scotland a world leader in floating wind," said Shell UK country chair David Bunch.

Floating wind technology is suitable for use in deepwater areas where fixed foundations are not feasible. However, the nascent industry is still investigating different technology designs and is not yet at widespread commercial scale.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Activity Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Industry News Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: ADNOC

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger,...
Credit: malp/AdobeStock

Thai Firm GPSC Buys Stake in Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: ADNOC

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger,...
Energy
Credit: Israel Shipyards

Israel Shipyards' Coating Services for Chevron's East Med...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Eleventh Hour: RWE Joins ScotWind Party

Eleventh Hour: RWE Joins ScotWind Party

DOF Bags Brazilian AHTS Deals with Petrobras, Equinor

DOF Bags Brazilian AHTS Deals with Petrobras, Equinor

Nigeria Step Closer to Long Awaited Oil Overhaul

Nigeria Step Closer to Long Awaited Oil Overhaul

23-well Offshore Drilling Campaign Starts at Sangomar Field in Senegal

23-well Offshore Drilling Campaign Starts at Sangomar Field in Senegal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine