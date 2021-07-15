Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine Floating Wind Farm

July 15, 2021

Dutch marine and offshore services provider Boskalis said this week it has completed the installation of the fifth and final floating wind turbine at the Kincardine floating wind farm off the UK, currently the world's largest floating wind farm.

"Last week we successfully connected the fifth and last floating wind turbine to the pre-installed mooring spread in the field offshore Aberdeen," the company said in a social media post on Thursday.

"This marks the finalization of an impressive transport and installation project within the emerging floating wind industry. Kincardine is not only one of the first commercial floating wind farms in the world, it will also be the largest because of its nominal capacity of 50MW," Boskalis said.

Boskalis towed the first floating wind turbine to Grupo Cobra's Kincardine site offshore Scotland back in December 2020.

The wind farm features Principle Power-developed Windfloat semi-submersible foundations on which five MHI Vestas V164-9.5 MW offshore wind turbines are installed.

Boskalis has been tasked with pre-installing anchors and mooring lines, as well as transporting and installing all five MHI Vestas' floating wind turbines at the Kincardine offshore wind farm site.

The Dutch company was also responsible for the transportation of the floating foundations from the fabrication yard in Ferrol in Spain to Rotterdam. These were transported by semi-submersible barge Fjord, which was towed by AHT vessel Seraya. 

Rotterdam is where the wind turbines were mounted on the foundations and then towed to the wind farm.

Worth noting, the Kincardine floating wind farm will remain the world's largest wind farm of the type for another year or so. 

Namely, across the North Sea in Norway, Equinor is building its 88MW Hywind Tampen floating wind project, which is scheduled to go online in the third quarter of 2022.  

While the Kincardine floating wind farm will at that point lose the 'world's largest' title, it will still boast the most powerful turbines installed on a floating wind farm.

Namely, Equinor's Hywind Tampen will feature 11 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD turbines, compared to Kincardine wind farm's MHI Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines.



Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind

Developer: Kincardine Offshore Wind, Ltd (KOWL). Majority owned by the Cobra Group

EPC Contractor: Cobra Wind International Limited (CWIL).
Turbines: 5 x V164-9.525 MW + 1 V80-2.0 MW
Foundation: WindFloat (floating, semi-submersible type)
Project Capacity: 49.625 MW
Location: Aberdeen Bay, Scotland
Distance from Shore: 15 km
Sea Depth: 60-80 meters
Nominal Voltage: 33 kV
Number of homes powered annually: 35,000
Expected life: 25 years

*Homepage photo supplied by Boskalis

Energy Activity Renewables Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Industry News Offshore

Related Offshore News

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine...
Credit: DNV

DNV to Conduct Safety Study at Offshore Hydrogen...


Trending Offshore News

Suriname, the Next Offshore Oil Hot Spot?
Caribbean
Shearwater platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

Twenty Test Positive for Covid-19 on Shell's North Sea...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

DSME Orders 2,600mt Huisman Crane for Eneti's Offshore Wind Vessel

DSME Orders 2,600mt Huisman Crane for Eneti's Offshore Wind Vessel

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine Floating Wind Farm

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine Floating Wind Farm

SBM Offshore's AI Mooring Monitoring Tool Gets ABS' Stamp of Approval

SBM Offshore's AI Mooring Monitoring Tool Gets ABS' Stamp of Approval

Nigerian Senate OKs Bill to Attract Investment in Oil Sector

Nigerian Senate OKs Bill to Attract Investment in Oil Sector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine