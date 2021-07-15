South Korea's DSME to Build Offshore Platform for Al-Shaheen Field in Qatar

South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has won an order to build a fixed offshore platform for the Al-Shaheen oil field in Qatar.

The order, worth around KRW 725.3 billion ($635,3 million) was made by the North Oil Company (NOC), a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Qatar Petroleum, which operates the Al-Shaheen field, the largest oil field in gas-rich Qatar.

The Al-Shaheen is located some 80 kilometers north of Ras Laffan, Qatar with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells. Data on NOC's website show the field produces 300,000 barrels a day.

The Al-Shaheen field started production in 1994 and had been operated by Maersk Oil until 2017 when NOC took over.

Under the platform construction agreement, DSME will build a topside, a jacket, and an interconnection bridge with other facilities already installed at the Al-Shaheen field. DSME expects to complete the construction of the platform, designed to boost production from the Al-Shaheen field, by the second half of 2023.

DSME also reminded that it had in June won an order for an FPSO. The order secured in June is for the construction of an FPSO for Petrobras' Búzios offshore field in Brazil.

The shipbuilder said the two orders marked the first time in eight years since 2013 that it had secured multiple orders for offshore facilities in one year.

The FPSO P-79, as the unit will be named, is worth around $2.3 billion. DSME secured the contract in partnership with the Italian engineering and construction firm Saipem.

The FPSO vessel will allow initial separation of gas from the oil extracted in the deep offshore reservoir and will have a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 7.2 million cubic meters of (mcbm) gas per day, with a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.