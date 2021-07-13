EDP, TechnipFMC Working on Offshore Wind-to-Hydrogen Concept

Renewable energy firm EDP, energy services provider TechnipFMC and other research partners are teaming up to develop a conceptual engineering and economic feasibility study for a new offshore system for green hydrogen production from offshore wind power, called the BEHYOND project.

"The study will include innovative integration of equipment for the production and conditioning of green hydrogen and infrastructure that allows for its transportation to the coast. The goal is to create a unique concept that can be standardized and implemented worldwide, allowing for large-scale hydrogen production," TechnipFMC said.

"BEHYOND brings together global players in energy, EDP and TechnipFMC, with the CEiiA research center - Center for Engineering and Development, WavEC Offshore Renewables, and the University of South-Eastern Norway (USN). The joint development will allow the consortium partners to position themselves in the hydrogen value chain, developing new business models and creating engineering solutions, new products and services for the hydrogen sector, worldwide," TechnipFMC added.

According to TechnipFMC. this consortium will strengthen cooperation between Portugal and Norway and increase Portugal's competitiveness in the growth of the “blue economy.”

The BEHYOND project was selected for support by the Blue Growth Programme of the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism (EEA Grants).

Hydrogen is seen as central to the future of the energy sector, decarbonizing sectors that are hard to electrify while mitigating the technical and economic impacts of intermittent renewable energy. According to the European Hydrogen Strategy, the need for green hydrogen production in Europe will grow substantially and could account for 24% of energy demand in 2050, which will require the large-scale development of hydrogen-producing renewable energies solutions - Image Credit: leestat/AdobeStockEDP is the project coordinator and entity responsible for the implementation of several phases, including the strategic evaluation of the offshore wind-to-hydrogen market, the definition of viable business cases, and the technology roadmap to reach commercial maturity

Ana Paula Marques, executive board member of EDP said: "The BEHYOND project will allow EDP to acquire the required know-how to enter new markets with clear synergies with our core activities. Green hydrogen produced from renewables is likely to become a key lever in the world’s decarbonization effort while mitigating the variability of offshore renewables and enhancing energy system’s flexibility.

"But we need to act now, in collaboration with the best technology and R&D partners, to address all the main technical and business challenges. For this reason, we are very enthusiastic to partner with TechnipFMC, a leader in the offshore sector with a growing sustainability vision and demonstrated engineering expertise. Moreover, by leading the BEHYOND project, EDP is anticipating a key trend and preparing the company for the future of energy,” said"

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “We have the skills and expertise to contribute value to this study from our decades of experience in subsea, as well as the knowledge we have built during our ongoing Deep Purple green hydrogen project. The BEHYOND study also fits with our longer-term ESG goals. The involvement of a company with EDP’s strong market position demonstrates the increased focus and interest in the evolution of offshore hydrogen technology, as well as its potential to help meet the world’s long-term energy needs.”