Equinor, Shell, Neptune Extend with Bristow in Norway

Offshore helicopter operator Bristow on Monday said it had secured separate two-year contract extensions through April 2024 with Equinor, Shell, and Neptune.

The company will support the oil firms' air transportation crew change needs for their operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

"Bristow has been an Equinor aviation partner for more than 20 years and will continue to use its fleet of S-92s to provide crew change flights out of Bristow's bases in Bergen and Florø, Norway. The strong partnership with Neptune and Shell has been ongoing since May 2017," Bristow said.

Bristow's current contracts with the three companies expire on April 30, 2022. All contract extensions include two one-year options to further extend the contracts from 2024.

Equinor, Shell and Neptune Energy collaborate on flights from the Florø base, and Shell and Neptune have decided to also extend their contracts with Bristow in line with Equinor's contract award, Bristow said.