Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor, Shell, Neptune Extend with Bristow in Norway

July 12, 2021

Credit: Bristow Group
Credit: Bristow Group

Offshore helicopter operator Bristow on Monday said it had secured separate two-year contract extensions through April 2024 with Equinor, Shell, and Neptune.

The company will support the oil firms' air transportation crew change needs for their operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

"Bristow has been an Equinor aviation partner for more than 20 years and will continue to use its fleet of S-92s to provide crew change flights out of Bristow's bases in Bergen and Florø, Norway. The strong partnership with Neptune and Shell has been ongoing since May 2017," Bristow said.

Bristow's current contracts with the three companies expire on April 30, 2022. All contract extensions include two one-year options to further extend the contracts from 2024.

Equinor, Shell and Neptune Energy collaborate on flights from the Florø base, and Shell and Neptune have decided to also extend their contracts with Bristow in line with Equinor's contract award, Bristow said.

Energy Activity Industry News Europe Helicopters

Related Offshore News

The Seacor Eagle is staged with gear near the Seacor Power off Port Fourchon, La. The vessel is being used as stable platform to assist in salvage and pollution response operations. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

Seacor Power Bow Section Raised
Alvheim FPSO (Photo: Aker BP)

Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 to Deliver Subsea Equipment for...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: CGG

Chinese Seismic Giant Buys 18,000 Seabed Nodes from Sercel
Middle East

Suriname, the Next Offshore Oil Hot Spot?
Caribbean

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

EDP, TechnipFMC Working on Offshore Wind-to-Hydrogen Concept

EDP, TechnipFMC Working on Offshore Wind-to-Hydrogen Concept

Seacor Power Bow Section Raised

Seacor Power Bow Section Raised

Guyana Relaunches Search for Company to Market Its Crude

Guyana Relaunches Search for Company to Market Its Crude

Equinor, Shell, Neptune Extend with Bristow in Norway

Equinor, Shell, Neptune Extend with Bristow in Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine