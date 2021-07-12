Petrobras Sells Papa-Terra Field to 3R Offshore

Brazilian national oil company Petrobras has struck a deal with 3R Offshore to sell it its interests in the producing Papa-Terra, located in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil, for up to $105.6 million in total.

3R Offshore, a company with a strategy to revitalize mature offshore fields, will immediately pay Petrobras $6 million and will pay $9,6 million at the closing of the transaction. The remaining amount of $ 90.0 million will be paid in contingent payments provided for in the contract, related to production levels of the asset and future oil prices.

"This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, increasingly concentrating its resources in world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has demonstrated great competitive edge over the years," Petrobras said in a statement Monday.

The Papa-Terra field is part of the BC-20 concession and is located at a water depth of 1,200 m. The field started operating in 2013 and its average production of oil and gas in 2021, until June, was 17.9 thousand boe/day, through two platforms, P-61 Tension Leg Wellhead Platform and P-63 FPSO, where all the production is processed.



