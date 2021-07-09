Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater to Start OBN Seismic Survey at Petrobras' Parque das Baleias

July 9, 2021

File image: Shearwater
File image: Shearwater

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras said this week it would soon start the first seismic acquisition with Ocean Bottom Nodes (OBN) technology and new multiphysics surveys (magnetometric and gravimetric) of the 3D Nodes project of Parque das Baleias, also known as the Whale Park, in Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The contract, signed with the seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices, and set to begin in the first half of July, covers seismic acquisition with an OBN area of 810 km², totaling investments of about US$ 50 million. The objectives are to improve 3D imaging and to obtain future 4D monitoring of the Parque das Baleias fields.

"The new seismic records will use OBN technology, which allows better collection of information of the fields from sensors deposited on the ocean floor. This technological solution is a reference for monitoring pre-salt and post-salt reservoirs, particularly in areas where there are offshore platforms in operation that make the acquisition with conventional seismic vessels (seismic streamer) impossible," Petrobras said.

The new 3D seismic data obtained with OBN will optimize the characterization of reservoirs and their boundaries, allowing better management of the fields, the company added.

In addition, Petrobras said, the OBN technique is better suited for 4D seismic, when 3D geophysical data surveys at different times are analyzed and allow to follow the displacement of fluids and subtle variations in reservoir rock properties. With this, it is possible to map rock-fluid interaction effects and the geomechanical behavior of the reservoirs, which is essential for extending the life of the fields.

Petrobras is the operator of the fields that comprise Parque das Baleias, where the Jubarte, Cachalote, Pirambu, Baleia Anã, Caxaréu, and Mangangá fields are located.

