Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK: INEOS Backs Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage Project

July 9, 2021

Credit: Acorn CCS
Credit: Acorn CCS

Chemicals giant INEOS said on Friday it will work with the Acorn carbon capture and storage project to help develop Scotland's first carbon capture storage system.

Some scientists say the technology to capture and store carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be needed to meet climate goals set by the Paris agreement designed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but few large-scale projects exist.

INEOS said it will explore options for emissions from its Grangemouth petrochemicals plant and oil refinery, with Petroineos, its joint venture with Petrochina which runs the refinery, also part of the deal.

"The carbon capture and storage system will provide an essential route to permanently and safely capture and store CO2 emissions for large industrial emitters throughout Scotland," INEOS Grangemouth Chairman Andrew Gardner said.

The Acorn project is being developed by Storegga with partners including Shell and Harbour Energy and is seeking to store CO2 under the North Sea.

INEOS also said this month it would buy shares worth 25 million pounds to become a cornerstone investor in clean hydrogen company HydrogenOne Capital Growth when it lists on the London Stock Exchange. 

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Energy Carbon Capture CCS Industry News Activity Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Lingshui 17-2 platform - Image Credit: ABS

China's CNOOC Dives into Uncharted Deep Waters in Bold Gas...
Credit:dvoevnore/AdobeStock

Renewables Surged in 2020, but No 'Decisive shift' Towards...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Kwame Nkrumah MV21 - Credit: P.G. McCardie/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC Tallies 'Significant' Order From Tullow in...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Protecting Against Cyber Risk in the Offshore Energy Sector

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Renewables Surged in 2020, but No 'Decisive shift' Towards Climate Goals Yet, BP Says

Renewables Surged in 2020, but No 'Decisive shift' Towards Climate Goals Yet, BP Says

UK: INEOS Backs Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage Project

UK: INEOS Backs Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage Project

Transborders' FLNG Solution Re-Awarded Major Project Status by Australian Gov't

Transborders' FLNG Solution Re-Awarded Major Project Status by Australian Gov't

Equinor Extends Maersk Rig's Stay at Martin Linge Field

Equinor Extends Maersk Rig's Stay at Martin Linge Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine