Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Takes Technical Developer Role at Acorn CCS Project

June 29, 2021

Credit: Acorn CCS
Credit: Acorn CCS

Oil and gas major Shell is taking the role of Technical Developer for the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project in Scotland, the partners in the project said Tuesday.

The carbon capture and storage project in the UK, run by Storegga, Shell, and Harbour Energy,  includes the CO2 capture project at St Fergus and the transport and storage project which will transport CO2 offshore from St Fergus through the existing Goldeneye pipeline to the Acorn CO2 Storage Site – a large volume of sandstone rock, found over 2.5km under the seabed, approximately 100km offshore from St Fergus.

As Technical Developer, Shell will be assuming responsibility for the technical planning and execution of these CCS projects using its capability and experience in major infrastructure developments. 

"These projects establish St Fergus as the hub for the Scottish Cluster as a key enabler in the transition to low carbon energy, and create growth potential for future CO2 transportation and storage," the partners in the project said.

Storegga, through its subsidiary Pale Blue Dot Energy, will continue as the Lead Project Developer for Acorn.

Based at the St Fergus gas terminal in North East Scotland, Acorn CCS plans to repurpose existing gas pipelines to take CO2 directly to the offshore storage site.

Acorn CCS Phase One would see around 300,000 t/yr of existing CO2 emissions from the St Fergus gas terminal captured, dried, compressed and sent through the Goldeneye pipeline to be injected into the offshore site.

According to information on the project's website, the first phase of Acorn CCS offers a low capital cost start, that can be delivered by the mid-2020s – establishing the critical CO2 transport and storage infrastructure required for the wider Acorn build-out including Acorn Hydrogen and the import of CO2 to St Fergus from ships at Peterhead Port and from Scotland’s industrial Central Belt.

The project is funded and supported by industry partners (Storegga, Shell and Harbour Energy), the UK and Scottish Governments and the European Union. It is led by Storegga's Pale Blue Dot Energy with Shell now working as the Technical Developer for the Acorn CCS Project.

 

Energy Industry News Activity Pipelines Europe UKCS Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - An FPSO - Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor...
Stena IceMax - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

Energean Charters Stena Drillship for Drilling Campaign...


Trending Offshore News

A PGS Titan-class vessel - Credit: PGS

ExxonMobil Hires PGS for 4D Survey Offshore Guyana
Production
Credit: Stiesdal

Shell, RWE Hire Akselos to Build Digital Model of...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

Mexico's Pemex Unlikely to Get Credit Rating Upgrade, Moody's Says

Mexico's Pemex Unlikely to Get Credit Rating Upgrade, Moody's Says

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine