Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GC Rieber Reduces Ownership in Seismic Firm Shearwater GeoServices

July 8, 2021

A Shearwater GeoServices vessel (Credit:Shearwater GeoServices)
A Shearwater GeoServices vessel (Credit:Shearwater GeoServices)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator GC Rieber Shipping is reducing its ownership in the seismic acquisition giant Shearwater GeoServices.

GC Rieber said Thursday it had agreed to sell shares in Shearwater decreasing its ownership from 17.0% to 8.5%. Gross proceeds from the sale will be USD 50.5 million, GC Rieber said.

"The sold shares had book value of USD 41.6 million per 31 March 2021. Following the transaction, which is expected to be completed shortly, GC Rieber Shipping will not hold rights in the shareholder agreement and the remaining shares will be booked as financial assets at fair value," the company said.

"The sale increases GC Rieber Shipping's investment capacity and positions the company to build a diversified portfolio of investments based on our experience and competence of developing maritime projects", Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping.

He said: "Shearwater was established in 2016 and has since grown into a world leader within marine seismic acquisition and is well-positioned to benefit from an increase in activity within the segment. Through  its remaining ownership, GC Rieber Shipping will continue to take part in the
further value creation of Shearwater."

Activity Offshore Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

Piper Alpha Memorial - Commemorating the 167 men killed on the 6th July 1988 on the oil platform. Designed and sculptured by Sue Jane Taylor and unveiled by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother on the 6th July 1991. Image by: Bob Embleton/Geograph.org.uk

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?
Credit: Danos

Danos Secures Construction Work in Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

Markets: FPSOs

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Allseas Installs New Module on Buzzard Platform Complex in North Sea

Allseas Installs New Module on Buzzard Platform Complex in North Sea

Oil Majors Join Project to Monitor Methane Emissions from Offshore Platforms by Satellite

Oil Majors Join Project to Monitor Methane Emissions from Offshore Platforms by Satellite

Danos Secures Construction Work in Gulf of Mexico

Danos Secures Construction Work in Gulf of Mexico

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine