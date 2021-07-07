Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore said Wednesday it had won multiple vessel contracts and extensions, with a duration of the contracts of around 1,000 vessel days in total.

Solstad's platform supply vessel Normand Leader has been contracted to support a project offshore Australia. The contract is scheduled to start in Q3 2021 and will keep the PSV busy throughout 2021.

The company further said that the charterers of the PSV Normand Tortuga have declared options to extend the current contract until the end of 2021. The vessel operates in New Zealand.

Further, Shell has hired the platform supplier Normand Swift for work in Brazil. The contract is slated to start in the fourth quarter of the year.

Also, platform supply vessels Normand Sitella, Sea Spear, and Sea Spark have been contracted to support a seasonal drilling campaign outside the North Sea. The start-up is scheduled for July 2021. Solstad did not share the identity of the client.

Solstad further said that charterers of PSVs Normand Serenade and Normand Arctic have extended the vessels to Q4 2021. Both vessels operate in Norway.

Solstad’s anchor handlers currently trading the North Sea spot market have been awarded multiple project contracts in Q3 and Q4 2021, the company said.

According to the Norwegian offshore vessel owner, apart from 1,000 vessel days secured for the firm portions of the contract, and there are options to extend the contracts further. The company did not share financial details of the agreements.