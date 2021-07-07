Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Drills Duster Near Troll Field Off Norway

July 7, 2021

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig. (Photo: Marit Hommedal / Equinor ASA)
The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig. (Photo: Marit Hommedal / Equinor ASA)

Norwegian oil company Equinor has drilled a dry well near the Troll field in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The company drilled the wildcat well 31/11-1 S in the production licence 785 S around 55 kilometers south of the Troll field in the North Sea and 100 kilometers southwest of Bergen. Equinor drilled the well using the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in the Johansen Formation from the Early Jurassic and the Statfjord Group from the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the secondary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum and investigate the reservoir properties in the Sognefjord Formation, the Fensfjord Formation, and the Brent Group (Late to Middle Jurassic) and to investigate the source rock potential in this part of the Stord Basin. Another objective of the well was to evaluate reservoir properties with regard to storing CO2.

The well encountered the Johansen Formation, about 65 meters thick, of which 48 meters were sandstone with moderate reservoir quality. In the upper part of the Statfjord Group, the well encountered 28 meters of sandstone with moderate reservoir quality.

In the secondary target, the well encountered the Sognefjord Formation with a thickness of about 275 meters, of which 65 meters were sandstone of moderate to good reservoir quality. It also encountered the Fensfjord Formation, about 130 meters thick, of which 47 meters were sandstone with moderate to good reservoir quality. The Brent Group was not encountered.

"The well is dry. Data acquisition has been performed. This is the first exploration well in production licence 785 S. The licence was awarded in APA2014," the NPD said.

The well 31/11-1 S was drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 3254 and 3135 meters below sea level and was terminated in the lower part of the Statfjord Group from the Early Jurassic to Late Triassic. The water depth at the site is 289 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Atlantic rig will now drill a production well 34/7-J4 AH on the Tordis field in production licence 089 in the North Sea, where Equinor Energy AS is the operator.

