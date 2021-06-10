Equinor Drills Two Dry Wells in North Sea, Off Norway

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has drilled two dry wells near the Fram field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Using the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig, Equinor drilled the wells 35/11-25 S and 35/11-25 A in the production licence 090, has concluded the drilling of wildcat wells 35/11-25 S and 35/11-25 A.

The wells were drilled about 7 kilometers west of the Fram field in the North Sea and 125 kilometers northwest of Bergen.

The objective of well 35/11-25 S was to prove petroleum in rocks from the Late Jurassic (Sognefjord Formation equivalent).



It encountered about 65 meters of intra-Heather Formation sandstone (Sognefjord Formation equivalent) of good to very good reservoir quality. The well is dry, the Norwegian Petroleum directorate said.

As for the well 35/11-25 A, the objective was to prove petroleum in the Etive Formation from the Middle Jurassic.

It encountered about 55 meters of sandstone of moderate reservoir quality in the Etive Formation, but the well is also dry.

These are the 19th and 20th exploration wells in production licence 090. This licence was awarded in the 8th licensing round in 1984.

The water depth at the site is 352 meters. The wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig is now moving on to drill wildcat well 31/11-1 S in production licence 785 S in the central part of the North Sea, where Equinor is the operator.