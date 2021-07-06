Aker Solutions Delivers 5000t Module for Johan Sverdrup Field

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm is set to deliver a 5000-ton module for the riser platform at the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field off Norway.

"The module is a part of the field’s second development phase and is the latest in a series of large deliveries from Aker Solutions to the Johan Sverdrup field development," the company said.

The module is on a barge at Stord and will be towed to the Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup field and lifted on board the riser platform by the heavy-lift vessel Sleipnir. This operation is expected to take two days.

The 5000-ton module consists of 11 sections. Engineering and procurement were carried out by Aker Solutions’ locations in Stavanger, Bergen, Fornebu, Mumbai and London. Fabrication was carried out by Aker Solutions’ partners in Poland, as well as at the yards in Stord and Egersund. Assembly, completion, and commissioning were carried out at the Stord yard. Johan Sverdrup - Illustration: Equinor

For the Johan Sverdrup project, Aker Solutions has so far delivered front-end engineering and design (FEED) to both phases of the project, four out of five jackets, the living quarter's platform, and hook-up and integration services, as well as the large module that is being delivered from Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord, Norway.

“For Aker Solutions, the module as of now represents the last large, physical delivery to Johan Sverdrup. We are proud to be one of the key contributors to this gigantic field development project. Johan Sverdrup has provided enormous ripple effects for the entire industry and will produce large values for the society for decades to come,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

“Johan Sverdrup has been a successful project from beginning to end and is an excellent example of successful deliveries that have been both on time and to the specified quality. This is particularly impressive considering the pandemic that we have had during the project’s most hectic phase, with a strict infection control regime and periodically lack of manpower. As for the other Johan Sverdrup deliveries, we have had a very good cooperation with the client Equinor and key subcontractors,” said Sturla Magnus, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' topside and facilities business.



