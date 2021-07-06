Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Construction Starts at Vattenfall's 1.5GW Hollandse Kust Zuid Offshore Wind Farm

July 6, 2021

Credit: Vattenfall
Credit: Vattenfall

The construction of the 1.5GW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm in the Netherlands has started, Vattenfall, the wind farm operator said Monday.

"The first vessel transporting foundations to the construction site departed today. Over the next two years, the world's first subsidy-free offshore wind farm will be built off the Dutch coast," the company said Monday.

Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands: “With the construction of the first subsidy-free offshore wind farm in the world we are starting a new chapter, demonstrating that this market is becoming mature. I am extremely proud of the step we’re now taking, bringing Dutch households and our industrial partners another step closer to fossil-free living.”

The construction works for Hollandse Kust Zuid start with the installation of monopile foundations. According to Vattenfall, each foundation is designed specifically for the location where it will be installed. 

The heaviest and largest monopile weighs 955 tons and is 75 meters long, while the lightest and shortest foundation still weighs 735 tons and is 62 meters long. The monopiles will be installed in water depths varying from 17 to 28 meters.

"An installation vessel transports the foundations to their offshore location and positions itself at the exact location. The ship's crane then lifts the monopile into the water and lowers it until it reaches the seabed at a depth of 17 to 28 meters. Once the foundation is in position on the seabed, a hydraulic hammer is used to drive the pile to the desired depth," the company explains.

"Over the next few months, we will already install dozens of foundations”, says project director Ian Bremner. “During the winter there is a scheduled break, as sea and weather conditions are often too poor to work safely. In the spring of 2022, construction will resume, and we will install the remaining foundations followed by inter-array cables and turbines. The first turbines are currently scheduled to be commissioned in the spring of 2022, with all turbines expected online by summer of 2023.”

Vattenfall is constructing the offshore wind farm with its recently announced partner BASF. The wind farm will be located approximately 18 kilometers off the coast of The Hague and Zandvoort, with the furthest turbines located 36 kilometers offshore. When fully operational, Hollandse Kust Zuid will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world, Vattenfall said. The 140 turbines have a combined installed capacity of 1.5 Gigawatt.


Energy Renewables Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
The rig Talos used to drill at Zama - Image by Talos

Mexico Picks Pemex to Run Giant Zama Discovery. Talos Says...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Subsea Factory

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine