Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU Delivered to Turkey's BOTAS

July 2, 2021

Credit: ABS
Credit: ABS

The Ertuğrul Gazi Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for was delivered recently from South Korea to Turkey's BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), the classification society ABS has informed.

Built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in accordance with the ABS Guide for Building and Classing LNG Regasification Vessels, the 295-meter-long Ertuğrul Gazi, which has a capacity for 170,000 m3 of LNG, is now undergoing final regasification trials on site before starting operations, ABS said.

With a daily gasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters (990 million standard cubic feet) per day, the new FSRU ranks among the vessels with the highest send-out capacity in the world. Classed as a ship it is designed with the capability to trade internationally as required, ABS added.

"As the world’s leading provider of classification services in the LNG sector we are proud to support this important project for Turkey,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Vice President, Europe Business Development.  

FSRU Offshore Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, AF Gruppen to Merge Offshore...
For Illustration - Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Orsted, EDF-Shell JV Wind New Jersey Offshore Wind Farm...

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Protecting Against Cyber Risk in the Offshore Energy Sector

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Integrated Wind Solutions Buys 75% in Danish Engineering Firm

Integrated Wind Solutions Buys 75% in Danish Engineering Firm

Yinson, PTSC Add Another Year to PTSC Lam Son FPSO Contract

Yinson, PTSC Add Another Year to PTSC Lam Son FPSO Contract

Turkey to Keep Exploring for Oil and Gas in Mediterranean, Erdogan Says

Turkey to Keep Exploring for Oil and Gas in Mediterranean, Erdogan Says

Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine