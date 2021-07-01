TechnipFMC Confirms 'Significant' Equinor Subsea Contract

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has confirmed it has secured a "significant" contract from Equinor for the delivery of subsea equipment for Equinor's Kristin Sør field development in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The company said Wednesday the contract was for the supply rigid pipelines, static and dynamic umbilicals, as well as pipeline and marine installation of the subsea production facilities. For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are proud to collaborate closely with Equinor once again, working together from early in the front-end and concept phase to develop optimized solutions and methodology for the installation for Kristin Sør. This project will also utilize Deep Arctic, which is equipped with hybrid battery solutions to reduce emissions.”

The project will be executed by TechnipFMC’s operating center in Oslo, Norway, with fabrication occurring in the Company’s facilities in Norway and the United Kingdom.

The contract was awarded as Equinor and its partners on Wednesday said they'd decided to develop the Lavrans discovery and the Kristin Q-discovery which is a part of the Kristin field.

The project is the first phase of the Kristin South project. Capital expenditures for this first phase will total about NOK 6.5 billion ($758,3 million).

Production from Lavrans and Kristin Q will be tied into the Kristin platform. A subsea template will be installed at Lavrans, while at Kristin Q an already installed subsea template will be reused. A total of five wells are planned to be drilled, four at Lavrans and one at Kristin Q.