Havfram Extends Normand Vision CSV Charter

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore ASA has been awarded a contract with Havfram, previously known as Ocean Installer, for the construction support vessel Normand Vision.

The Normand Vision contract will start in direct continuation of the present agreement in place between the parties.

The firm period of the contracts covers the majority of 2022 with options for further extensions.

Normand Vision is a Construction Vessel designed and built for the installation of Subsea Structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF).

The vessel was delivered in 2014 and has worked for Ocean Installer - now Havfram - most of the time since the delivery.