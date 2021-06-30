Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havfram Extends Normand Vision CSV Charter

June 30, 2021

Normand Vision - Credit: Solstad Offshore
Normand Vision - Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore ASA has been awarded a contract with Havfram, previously known as Ocean Installer, for the construction support vessel Normand Vision. 

The Normand Vision contract will start in direct continuation of the present agreement in place between the parties.

The firm period of the contracts covers the majority of 2022 with options for further extensions.

Normand Vision is a Construction Vessel designed and built for the installation of Subsea Structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF).

The vessel was delivered in 2014 and has worked for Ocean Installer - now Havfram - most of the time since the delivery.

Vessels Activity Offshore Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Cerulean

NOV Joins Cerulean's Giant Floating Wind Project in UK as...
Credit: Cadeler

Cadeler Orders Offshore Wind Industry's 'Largest'...


Trending Offshore News

A PGS Titan-class vessel - Credit: PGS

ExxonMobil Hires PGS for 4D Survey Offshore Guyana
Production
Credit: Stiesdal

Shell, RWE Hire Akselos to Build Digital Model of...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Report: Angola Owes $1 Billion to Western Oil Firms

Report: Angola Owes $1 Billion to Western Oil Firms

Aker BP Presses Ahead with Kobra East & Gekko Development. Tie-back to Alvheim FPSO Planned

Aker BP Presses Ahead with Kobra East & Gekko Development. Tie-back to Alvheim FPSO Planned

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Vestas, Iberdrola Confirm Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Turbine Contract

Vestas, Iberdrola Confirm Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Turbine Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine