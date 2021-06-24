Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Parkwind Orders Vestas Turbines for Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Wind Farm

June 24, 2021

Illustration only - File photo: Vestas
Illustration only - File photo: Vestas

Wind turbine maker Vestas said Thursday it had secured a firm order from Parkwind to deliver  27 V174-9.5 MW turbines for the 257 MW Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. 

The order confirms the fifth collaboration between Vestas (previously through MHI Vestas Offshore Wind) and Parkwind on offshore wind projects, and the first outside Belgium, Vestas said.

Worth noting, the V174-9.5 MW turbines will be installed using a new floating installation method.

In what has been described as an industry-first, instead of the typical method using a jack-up vessel, Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors will use a floating dual crane vessel.

The floating installation method will involve dynamic lifting and installation of all turbine components. 

"This innovative installation method prevents challenges with seabed and soil conditions by avoiding contact with the seabed altogether and therefore reduces project risk by allowing faster installation time, contributing to reducing the levelized cost of energy for the project," Vestas said.

Once installed, Vestas will also service Arcadis Ost 1 with a 15-year service contract.

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe said the floating installation method would potentially be a gamechanger for installing projects in deeper waters, saving time and further reducing the cost of offshore wind. 

"Projects like Arcadis Ost 1 will continue to deliver on Germany’s offshore wind ambitions, to reach 20 GW of installed wind by 2030," he said.

Clément Helbig de Balzac, Arcadis Ost 1 Project Director, added: “With the most advanced Vestas turbine ready for commercial installation, the V174-9.5 MW, and the innovative floating installation method, we are set to build one of the most technologically advanced wind farms to date. We can count on our long experience working together in Belgium to deliver another success, this time in German waters”. 

Turbine components will be delivered to the Port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm, starting in the third quarter of 2022. Offshore installation is expected to commence by the end of 2022 and Arcadis Ost 1 is planned for full operation in 2023.

