V&SH Offshore Solutions Becomes Part of WTS Energy

V&SH Offshore Solutions, an offshore contractor specialized in testing and terminations, cable repairs, and outfitting of offshore high voltage assets has become a part of WTS Energy, an energy services firm providing engineering support and manpower supply.

"V&SH Offshore Solutions is one of the pioneers and early innovators in the cable testing and terminations industry relating to offshore wind parks," WTS Energy said.

"During and after the installation of the offshore wind turbines, a complete electrical grid plus export lines are installed whereby many essential electrical cable connections are engineered and made by Team V&SH Offshore," the company said.

Since 2011 V&SH Offshore has performed the HV Testing and Termination work on (not limited to) the following Offshore Wind developments: Sheringham Shoal, London Array, Meerwind Sud-Ost, DanTysk, NorseeOst, Butendiek, West Meerwind, Sandbank, Dudgeon, Galloper, BlythOffshore, AberdeenFBB, Hornsrev3, Albratos, TritonKnoll, Moray East, Arkona Becken SudOst, HoheSee, EastAnglia1, Borssele, and other project.

"The Offshore wind industry is rapidly moving beyond the North Sea,” says Gerard Lak, Managing Director of V&SH Offshore Solutions.

"The combination of V&SH Offshore Solutions with WTS Energy is a very powerful one: wind park developments can be found around the world now, from Taiwan to offshore USA. Furthermore, many clients ask V&SH Offshore Solutions for new collaboration models and high-level Manpower Supply Services, depending on technology, project size and availability of their own trained personnel."

Our company strategy, says Frederik Rengers, CEO of the WTS Energy Group, is to develop more and more business in the energy transition, specifically around electrification.

"We have been working with V&SH for many years as a great client and partner and are looking forward to serving the Offshore Wind industry with maximum quality and commitment.”



