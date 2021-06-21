Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf States Will Take a Decade to End Oil Dependence

June 21, 2021

© Dana.S/AdobeStock
© Dana.S/AdobeStock

Countries in the oil-exporting Gulf will remain heavily dependent on hydrocarbon production for at least the next ten years as efforts to diversify economies have made limited progress since the 2014-2015 oil price shock, Moody's said.

Reliance on the energy sector will be the "key credit constraint" for the six countries forming the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ratings agency said in a report on Monday.

"If oil prices average $55/barrel ... we expect hydrocarbon production to remain the single largest contributor to GCC sovereigns' GDP, the main source of government revenue and, therefore, the key driver of fiscal strength over at least the next decade," it said.

Oil and gas accounts for over 20% of gross domestic product and at least 50% of state revenues for most Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, plans to launch new economic sectors have often overlapped, creating competition among GCC states and constraining room for growth.

"While we expect the diversification momentum to pick up, it will be dampened by reduced availability of resources to fund diversification projects in a lower oil price environment and by intra-GCC competition," Moody's said.

Part of the problem is that the social contract between GCC states and citizens – employment, free education and healthcare for life in exchange for political acquiescence - limits the ability to implement spending cuts or introduce taxes.

Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, tripled a value-added tax last year to 15% on the back of the pandemic and lower demand for oil. In April Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said VAT would be reduced, and ruled out introducing personal income taxes.

Moody's said non-oil growth in the region is effectively subsidised through zero or very low direct taxes.

Broad income-based taxes - needed to durably reduce dependence on oil - are likely to be implemented only in the longer term, it said.

 

(Reuters reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Production Middle East Oil

Related Offshore News

Illustration of Åsgard subsea gas compression - Credit: Equinor

UTC: Norway Oil and Gas Tax Package to Yield $41-47B...
Credit: GJGK_Photography/AdobeStock

Oil Companies Evacuating U.S. Gulf of Mexico Platforms...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Staatsolie

TotalEnergies, Qatar Petroleum, Chevron Submit Winning...
Caribbean
Terra Nova FPSO - Terra Nova FPSO - Image by Andy Crawley - MarineTraffic

Suncor, Partners Reach Tentative Deal on Future Path for...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Exxon to Cut US Workforce by Up to 10% Annually

Exxon to Cut US Workforce by Up to 10% Annually

Equinor CEO Calls for More Offshore Wind Areas

Equinor CEO Calls for More Offshore Wind Areas

Vår Makes 'Significant' North Sea Discovery

Vår Makes 'Significant' North Sea Discovery

WTI-Brent Spread Narrows as Oil Market Tightens

WTI-Brent Spread Narrows as Oil Market Tightens

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine