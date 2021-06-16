Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BHP Taps McDermott for GoM Subsea Installation

June 16, 2021

Credit: McDermott

Offshore installation company McDermott has won a contract with oil firm BHP for a marine installation campaign for the Shenzi Subsea Multiphase Pumping Project (SSMPP) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The project is located around 138 miles (222 kilometers) offshore in the Gulf of Mexico at a water depth of 4,400 feet (1341 meters).

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with BHP through this latest contract award," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott's North, Central, and South America region. 

The scope of the contract includes project management; detailed design and fabrication for a pump station suction pile; umbilical installation and flexible jumpers and flying leads installation; transport of all materials and equipment; and pre-commissioning services and other necessary testing and surveys.

Engineering, procurement, and project management services will be led by McDermott's Houston engineering group. McDermott's North Ocean 102 vessel will be used for the transport and installation of the material and equipment.

"McDermott's North Ocean 102 vessel is uniquely qualified to transport and install the materials and equipment for the Shenzi project scope—as well as perform pre-commissioning testing and other necessary surveys to safely deliver for the customer," Coscio said.

The project will start immediately and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

McDermott is currently providing Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of a Semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico, another BHP project, in partnership with Pemex. 

