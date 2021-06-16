Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Hires Shelf Drilling Jack-up Rig for Angola Drilling

June 16, 2021

Credit: Gautam Gulvadi/MarineTraffic.com
Jack-up drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has been awarded a one-year contract for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig with Chevron's Angola subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company.

The contract in Angola is expected to start in January 2022, and, according to the offshore drilling rig owner, includes multiple option periods.

David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Shelf Drilling, said: "We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Chevron through this award for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious. 

"The rig will be highly customized for Chevron’s operations in Angola including enhanced offline capabilities similar to our rigs working for Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand. We are excited to continue to build on the success of our operations in Thailand and delivering value to CABGOC in Angola."

Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details of the deal.

As for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig, the rig is currently idle, after completing its contract with Masirah Oil in Oman, in April 2021.

