Masirah Oil Starts Production from New Well Offshore Oman

Oil firm Masirah Oil has informed that production has kicked off from the second development well drilled in the Yumna Field, in the Block 50, offshore Oman.

The well was spudded on December 10, 2020, using the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig. Production started on January 23, 2021.

"The well has been producing at a stabilized rate of 9,000 stb/d of dry oil. The rate is constrained by the size of the downhole Electrical Submersible Pump installed in the well. Yumna 2 encountered 10 meters of Lower Aruma sandstone with a porosity of 21 percent, proving that the good quality reservoir sand is extensive to the north of Yumna 1; the permeability is about 2,000 md," the company said.

The reservoir pressure depletion over the first year of production is around 100 psi, confirming that excellent pressure support is provided by a strong aquifer, Masirah Oil added.

The third production well, Yumna 3, was spudded on January 20, 2021, targeting a crestal location in the field to the east and up-dip from the discovery well GAS-1.

"The production facilities on the Yumna Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) are being upgraded to double the liquid processing capacity in order to accommodate production from the three Yumna wells," Masirah Oil said.

"The upgrade is scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. On completion of Yumna 3, the Shelf Drilling Tenacious Jack-up rig will relocate to drill the Zakhera prospect which is located about 12 km to the south of the Yumna Field. This exploration well is targeting a structure that looks similar to the Yumna Field," Masirah oil added. Credit: Masirah Oil