Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

June 15, 2021

Credit: Bilfinger Salamis
Credit: Bilfinger Salamis

Offshore operations, maintenance, and asset integrity contractor Bilfinger Salamis UK has partnered with Sabik Offshore to upgrade and retrofit offshore wind marking systems in the UK and northwest Europe.

"Strengthening the company’s offshore wind operations and maintenance portfolio, Bilfinger’s skilled technicians will install and maintain Sabik Offshore’s associated systems, whether aids to navigation, aviation obstruction lighting or safety lighting," Bilfinger said.

The alliance will assist operators with aging infrastructure by installing new solutions, reducing maintenance effort, ensuring compliance with regulations, and lowering the cost of ownership.

According to a recent analysis by Trinity House, as cited by Bilfinger Salamis UK, UK offshore wind farms have a 17.26% insufficiency rate in their marking systems.

Sabik Offshore, which was original formed to serve the German marine sector, has been providing aids to navigation and safety lighting to customers in northern Europe, the USA, Taiwan, and Japan for over 20 years.

Bilfinger provides operations and maintenance services including alternative access, fabric maintenance, specialist cleaning and non-destructive inspection in the UK, Denmark, and The Netherlands. 

Over the last three years, Bilfinger has diversified into the offshore wind market, delivering contracts in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.  

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

An offshore rig in Norway - Credit.Kisa_Markiza/AdobeStock

Norway Offshore Drilling Workers Threaten to Strike
Sheringham Shoal wind farm / Photo: Phil Wells via Equinor

Equinor to Increase Spending on Renewables. Oil Output...


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO Offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV
Energy
Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Manager Charged in Malaysia over False...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Poland Awards CfD for 1,2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Poland Awards CfD for 1,2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Horisont Energi Taps Saipem, Technip Energies for Barents Blue Ammonia Project

Horisont Energi Taps Saipem, Technip Energies for Barents Blue Ammonia Project

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine