Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Offshore operations, maintenance, and asset integrity contractor Bilfinger Salamis UK has partnered with Sabik Offshore to upgrade and retrofit offshore wind marking systems in the UK and northwest Europe.

"Strengthening the company’s offshore wind operations and maintenance portfolio, Bilfinger’s skilled technicians will install and maintain Sabik Offshore’s associated systems, whether aids to navigation, aviation obstruction lighting or safety lighting," Bilfinger said.

The alliance will assist operators with aging infrastructure by installing new solutions, reducing maintenance effort, ensuring compliance with regulations, and lowering the cost of ownership.

According to a recent analysis by Trinity House, as cited by Bilfinger Salamis UK, UK offshore wind farms have a 17.26% insufficiency rate in their marking systems.

Sabik Offshore, which was original formed to serve the German marine sector, has been providing aids to navigation and safety lighting to customers in northern Europe, the USA, Taiwan, and Japan for over 20 years.

Bilfinger provides operations and maintenance services including alternative access, fabric maintenance, specialist cleaning and non-destructive inspection in the UK, Denmark, and The Netherlands.

Over the last three years, Bilfinger has diversified into the offshore wind market, delivering contracts in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.