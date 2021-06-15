Petrofac Names Director to Lead New and Renewables O&M Business

Petrofac, a company for years known as simply an oilfield services provider, is transforming into an energy services firm with increasing involvement in the offshore wind business in recent years.

To support its growth and offering in the new and renewable energy sectors, Petrofac said Tuesday it had appointed Anne Haase as Business Development Director, to "spearhead the Group’s Operations and Maintenance focus for new and renewable energy."

Hasse will build on Petrofac’s Operations and Maintenance (O&M) capability in Wind, Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS), Hydrogen and Waste to value.

Jonathan Carpenter, Vice President of Petrofac’s New Energy Services business said: "By 2030, operational expenditure in Wind will be as large as it is today in oil and gas. Having spent 20 years in the sector, including a decade in senior O&M roles, Anne is incredibly well placed to work with our clients to translate Petrofac’s 26-year oil and gas operations track record into ultra-efficient O&M approaches for the renewables and new energy sectors.

"Working alongside our New Energy leadership team Anne will continue to bring focus to our commitment to support the world’s evolving energy needs and decarbonization targets through the management and maintenance of new and renewable energy infrastructure."

Haase said: "The energy sector is entering a new era and Petrofac has an incredible portfolio of experience to support that transition. I’m thrilled to join its growing, forward-thinking team, who are already using their knowledge to deliver ‘first of a kind’ projects with global applicability. I’m so looking forward to collaborating with them, our partners and clients to drive further progress in support of a lower carbon future.

Petrofac has been expanding its new and renewable energy portfolio and recently announced contract awards and strategic partnerships to support Carbon Capture and Storage and Hydrogen projects in the UK and internationally.

The last year also won a contract to design, supply and install the High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project in Scotland.