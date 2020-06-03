Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac to Build Substations for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

June 3, 2020

Image Credit: Petrofac
Petrofac has won a firm contract to design, build and install the High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) onshore and offshore substations for the $3,8 billion Seagreen offshore wind farm project in Scotland.

The news comes hours after it was announced that the giant offshore wind project had been sanctioned and that the French oil major Total would acquire a 51% stake in the wind farm.

The wind farm, being developed by SSE Renewables, will be located 27 kilometers off the coast of Angus and once commissioned will be the largest in Scotland, providing around 1 million homes with electricity.

The full scope for Petrofac includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the topside, jacket, and piles. The onshore substation EPC scope includes all civil works and major equipment.

Elie Lahoud, Petrofac's Group Managing Director - Engineering & Construction, commented: "With the initial stages of the work underway and progressing well, we are delighted to have now confirmed this contract award following completion of final investment decision. This important project will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm and supports our continued diversification into renewable energy. We look forward to working with all parties in continuing to deliver safely and efficiently, in line with the expectations of Seagreen Wind Energy."

Petrofac, usually referred to as "an oilfield services provider," has built a strong track record in offshore wind, specializing in the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations for major international wind farms. 

Recent projects include the BorWin3 offshore grid connection project in the German North Sea, the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha and Beta platforms in the Dutch North Sea, and a turnkey power system for the Galloper offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk.

Back to the Seagreen project, it is worth noting that the wind turbines will be built by MHI Vestas, while Subsea 7's Seaway 7 subsidiary will be responsible for the construction and installation of the foundations and inter-array cables.

