Drydocks World Cuts First Steel For Dutch Wind Farm Substation

May 28, 2020

Dubai's Drydocks World shipyard has cut first steel for the HVAC Transformer Station Topside, named Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Beta.

This is the third such unit that Drydocks World will be constructing for Petrofac and end-client TenneT, and the second project for the HKZ offshore wind farm, as it is also building the Beta HVAC substation.

The HVAC platform will form part of a renewable energy wind farm, located in the HKZ grid connection in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The topside will weigh approximately 3,700T and will have a connection capacity of 700MW.

Drydocks World is responsible for production engineering, construction, and mechanical completion. 

Pre-commissioning, commissioning assistance, load-out, sea fastening, and HVAC (EPC) Engineering Procurement Construction Commissioning for the Topside, will also be delivered.

Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World said: “We are pleased to support and contribute to the sustainable electricity generation system in Europe. Developing solutions to ensure supply meets future demand, is crucial to maintaining electrical service continuity to power homes and businesses.
Our yard has a strong track record in delivering renewable energy projects and specifically offshore wind infrastructure.

Antolovic also said that the initial stages of work for HKZ platform Alpha "are well underway."

