TWMA Secures Further Work with Aker BP in Norway

Drilling waste management firm TWMA has secured a three-year contract extension to supply its services for Aker BP’s Valhall Flank North and Hod B field development projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

TWMA was awarded a three-year contract in 2019 for drill cuttings handling, bulk transfer and cuttings processing solutions onboard the Maersk Invincible jack-up for 14 wells across Valhall Flank North, South, and West.

Aker BP has now exercised the first of two, three-year extension options, which will see TWMA increase its scope to include onshore treatment for an additional three wells on Valhall Flank North, and six wells on Hod.

The project is part of Aker BP’s plans to modernize the Valhall field development to produce a total of two billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Valhall field complex includes a central hub and three remotely controlled wellhead platforms. Also, Hod B, located 13 kilometers south, will consist of a new, normally unmanned installation. The field is powered by onshore electricity, making it a zero-carbon emission production facility.

Last year, the high-speed drilling campaign marked a significant milestone when Aker BP reported that it had set a new record on the NCS by drilling 2,278 meters of a 12¼” section in 24 hours.

"TWMA made a significant contribution to this milestone utilising its bulk transfer and cuttings containment solution, which successfully eliminated any bottlenecks and ROP limitations caused by the high volumes of drill cuttings at surface," TWMA said Tuesday.

Halle Aslaksen, CEO of TWMA, comments: “We’re delighted to have been awarded an extension for such a prestigious project. Effective and efficient drilling waste management is critical to the success of offshore drilling operations – not only in terms of environmental impact but in ensuring that drilling campaigns remain on schedule. This contract is testament to the incredible work of the TWMA team and we look forward to delivering this next phase of the development.”

Aslaksen said he believed Norway was a market with significant growth potential, particularly for low carbon drilling solutions that minimize the environmental impact of offshore operations.

"This contract represents a major milestone as we expand our local team to deliver the very best technology –originated in Norway – to process drilling waste to the highest environmental standards,"he said.





