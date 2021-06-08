CGG Launches Upgraded Reservoir Characterization Software Portfolio

French seismic data and technology firm CGG has through its CGG GeoSoftware launched version 11.0 of its portfolio of reservoir characterization and petrophysical interpretation software solutions.

"GeoSoftware 11.0 is a milestone achievement, integrating all of GeoSoftware’s industry-trusted solutions, including Jason, HampsonRussell, PowerLog, RockSI, InsightEarth, and VelPro, so that they can now work together on a single platform. This advanced integration features flexible cross-product workflows to improve E&P project performance and provide a better understanding of reservoir properties," CGG said.

CGG said that GeoSoftware 11.0 includes enhanced cloud and machine learning capabilities, optimized computing performance and a superior user experience.

The system runs on both Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

"Cloud elasticity, the ability to scale access to cloud compute resources, allows geoscientists to unleash the full power of cloud computing to explore more scenarios with increased model complexity and generate tens to hundreds of geostatistical inversion realizations concurrently," CGG said.

According to CGG, the new cloud-enabled Jason Multi-Realization capability benefits E&P companies by "dramatically and cost-effectively" reducing the project cycle time while geoscientists can use the additional geostatistical simulation data to improve reservoir characterization and risk assessment.

"Enhanced machine learning capabilities in version 11.0 include WellGen, a new HampsonRussell application, that facilitates deep learning workflows linking geological and geophysical interpretations for more accurate reservoir property estimates in complex reservoirs. Improved automation and analytics in PowerLog significantly reduce log editing time so that petrophysicists can focus on interpretation," CGG said.

Advances in computing performance include Jason AVO Inversion which provides multi-threaded QCs and sensitivity testing for greater confidence in reservoir characterization. HampsonRussell GPU processing speeds up run time, reduces cycle time and enables geoscientists to work with larger, more detailed models, CGG added.

The company further said that HampsonRussell automated multi-well correlation allowed for fast well-ties and QC analysis for hundreds of wells, saving time in projects with large well data sets.

"HampsonRussell also improves depth-time domain conversion, velocity modeling and depth synthetic modeling, enabling the integration of seismic assets with geological and petrophysical depth domains. Interactive AVO Fluid Factor crossplotting adds sophistication and faster interpretation of reservoir properties. Automated parameter setting in Jason also enables geoscientists to get results faster, while an intuitive new interface and templates in AVO Inversion provide easier parameter testing and QC of inversion results. A new rock physics tool in RockSI equips users to better investigate the fluid substitution effect on reservoir elastic properties," CGG said.

Kamal al-Yahya, Senior Vice President, GeoSoftware & Smart Data Solutions, said: “GeoSoftware 11.0 is the culmination of five years of intense software development to deliver an integrated GeoSoftware platform linking geophysics, geology, and petrophysics for optimum workflows that drive greater reservoir understanding. With our continued investment in technology, we are delivering more benefits from our digitalization roadmap that help elevate subsurface knowledge and increase the E&P success of our clients.”





