Eni to Tie Maha 2 Discovery to Jangkrik FPU

Italian oil and gas company Eni has said it has successfully drilled and tested the Maha 2 appraisal well offshore Indonesia, and will most likely tie it to the Jangkrik floating production unit.

The well is located in West Ganal block offshore Kalimantan, 16 km South-East of Jangkrik FPU, operated by Eni.

"The well has been drilled to a depth of 2,970 meters in 1,115 meters water depth and encountered 43 meters of gas-bearing net sands with excellent reservoir characteristics in levels of Pliocene Age. The production test, which was limited by surface facilities, recorded an excellent gas deliverability of the reservoir flowing at 34 mmscfd," Eni said Monday.

Through the test and the coring of the reservoir important data have been collected to perform all the studies required for the preparation of a field development plan for the Maha field, where two other appraisal wells are planned to be drilled.

"The development plan will most likely foresee a sub-sea completion and a tie-in to Jangkrik FPU. The proximity of Maha field to the existing infrastructures will allow to maximize the synergies and reduce the time and costs of future subsea developments," Eni said.

Eni is the operator of West Ganal Block through its affiliate Eni West Ganal Limited holding 40% Participating Interest while Neptune West Ganal B.V. and P.T. Pertamina Hulu West Ganal holds a 30% stake each.

Eni’s current equity production in Indonesia is approximately 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Indonesia, Eko Lumadyo, said: “Maha is an exciting development for Neptune Energy, and this latest milestone brings us a step closer to bringing the discovery into production via existing infrastructure, supporting both Indonesia’s growing domestic energy demand and its burgeoning export market.

“Indonesia is a strategically important part of Neptune’s production portfolio and our progress at Maha 2 follows commencement of production from Merakes earlier this year, and ahead of further planned activities in other discoveries and prospects. These projects are an example of the exciting growth opportunities that Indonesia offers and we look forward to building upon our recent successes in the country through our partnership with Eni and Pertamina.”