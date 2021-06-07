Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PHOTO: IOG's Blythe and Southwark Platforms Installed in North Sea

June 7, 2021

Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG

North Sea-focused oil and gas company IOG has installed the Blythe and Southwark gas platforms at their respective offshore field locations in the UK.

Located in the southern North Sea, the two usually unmanned, remotely controlled platforms are part of IOG's Core Project which comprises gas resources across six discovered UK Southern North Sea gas fields. Phase One focuses on the development of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields.

The two platforms were installed offshore during late May and early June, on schedule towards achieving Phase 1 first gas by late third quarter 2021.

Describing the platform installation process, IOG said that for both platforms, after the suction pile foundations were fixed on the seabed and jacket legs cut to height, topsides lift operations were undertaken by the Seaway Strashnov heavy lift vessel. 

After the final welding of the connections between the topsides and jacket the IOG, HSM Offshore - which built the platforms - and ODE Asset Management teams then performed all the necessary inspections and checks.

Main power was switched on, communications with the onshore control room was established, and the requisite post-installation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) surveys were undertaken before both platforms were signed off as complete, IOG said Monday.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said: "Safe, successful, and timely installation of the Blythe and Southwark unmanned platforms is another important milestone for our Phase 1 development. 

"These facilities are integral to our infrastructure-led hub strategy and form a pivotal link between our co-owned and operated offshore pipeline network and our onshore Thames Reception Facilities at Bacton Terminal. With forecast average power demand as low as 33kW they are also an important part of our low-carbon operating philosophy.

This installation is the final element of the EPCI contract we awarded last year to HSM Offshore, with whom we are pleased to have collaborated successfully to bring these platforms to fruition."

Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Production Installation UKCS

Related Offshore News

Credit: OW

Scotland’s Biggest Offshore Wind Farm Exports First Power
Credit: IOG

PHOTO: IOG's Blythe and Southwark Platforms Installed in...


Trending Offshore News

Apsara field (File Photo - KrisEnergy)

KrisEnergy Files for Liquidation as Apsara Field Fails to...
Energy
Credit: Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Transformers for Floating...
Equipment

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Harvey Gulf Hires Olmos as EVP Subsea Installations

Harvey Gulf Hires Olmos as EVP Subsea Installations

Argeo Buys Two SeaRaptor AUVs

Argeo Buys Two SeaRaptor AUVs

Oil Jumps to Two-Year High. Strong Levels Here to Stay, Analyst Says

Oil Jumps to Two-Year High. Strong Levels Here to Stay, Analyst Says

Saipem Opens Offshore Construction Facility in Guyana

Saipem Opens Offshore Construction Facility in Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine