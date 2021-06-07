PHOTO: IOG's Blythe and Southwark Platforms Installed in North Sea

North Sea-focused oil and gas company IOG has installed the Blythe and Southwark gas platforms at their respective offshore field locations in the UK.

Located in the southern North Sea, the two usually unmanned, remotely controlled platforms are part of IOG's Core Project which comprises gas resources across six discovered UK Southern North Sea gas fields. Phase One focuses on the development of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields.

The two platforms were installed offshore during late May and early June, on schedule towards achieving Phase 1 first gas by late third quarter 2021.

Describing the platform installation process, IOG said that for both platforms, after the suction pile foundations were fixed on the seabed and jacket legs cut to height, topsides lift operations were undertaken by the Seaway Strashnov heavy lift vessel.

After the final welding of the connections between the topsides and jacket the IOG, HSM Offshore - which built the platforms - and ODE Asset Management teams then performed all the necessary inspections and checks.

Main power was switched on, communications with the onshore control room was established, and the requisite post-installation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) surveys were undertaken before both platforms were signed off as complete, IOG said Monday.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said: "Safe, successful, and timely installation of the Blythe and Southwark unmanned platforms is another important milestone for our Phase 1 development.

"These facilities are integral to our infrastructure-led hub strategy and form a pivotal link between our co-owned and operated offshore pipeline network and our onshore Thames Reception Facilities at Bacton Terminal. With forecast average power demand as low as 33kW they are also an important part of our low-carbon operating philosophy.

This installation is the final element of the EPCI contract we awarded last year to HSM Offshore, with whom we are pleased to have collaborated successfully to bring these platforms to fruition."