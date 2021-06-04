Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind: Ørsted Names COO for North America

June 4, 2021

Troy Patton - Credit: Ørsted
Troy Patton - Credit: Ørsted

Offshore wind developer Ørsted has named Troy Patton as COO of its Offshore North American region, filling a post that has been vacant since David Hardy was designated CEO in October of 2020.

"Patton has many years of leadership experience in the renewable energy industry, coming to Ørsted from his position as COO of Northland Power," Ørsted said.

At Northland Power, Patton was responsible for managing risk and revenue for all operating assets, held responsibility for all gas supply and electricity offtake, worked with the Development and M&A functions, as well as building partnerships within projects and governance.

"Troy is a fantastic hire for our organization as offshore wind continues to grow exponentially in the U.S.,” said David Hardy, CEO Ørsted Offshore North America. “His experience and expertise will help as we accelerate the development of our offshore wind projects.”

“I’m excited to join Ørsted as it continues its market-leading position in the U.S.,” said Patton

“As our projects proceed further I’m looking forward to overcoming the challenges ahead and to getting steel into the water," he said.

Patton will be based out of Ørsted’s Boston office.

