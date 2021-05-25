Tucker Energy Services to Offer Tendeka's Tech in the Caribbean

Tucker Energy Services has signed a deal with Tendeka to promote the sales, installation, and services of Tendeka’s completion technologies across Trinidad, Suriname, and Guyana.

"Tendeka’s technology and business development experts in Houston and Aberdeen will work closely with the Tucker team in Trinidad to recognize and implement applications that will add value to operators. Tendeka’s sand and flow control, reservoir monitoring and management, and production enhancement technologies are amongst those to be utilized in the countries," Tendeka said.

Anthony Gwartney, Tendeka’s Business Development Manager for North America and Trinidad said: “Tucker is recognized as an innovator in the service industry and the experience and support of its team will ensure we can meet the technology requirements of the operators in these countries. Our products have the ability to enhance production and maximize recovery throughout the production lifecycle.”



The Tucker team in the region offers primary and ancillary products and services to support drilling, completions, production, and intervention operations.

John Friedli, Tucker’s Technology and Business Development Manager added: “This partnership with Tendeka continues our ongoing commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of leading technology in the Caribbean region.

“Combining Tendeka’s broad catalog of proprietary products with our expertise and capacity in intervention, completion and production services, will mean the end user greatly benefits from the timely and efficient transfer of applied technologies.”



