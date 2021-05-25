Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tucker Energy Services to Offer Tendeka's Tech in the Caribbean

May 25, 2021

Credit: Tendeka
Credit: Tendeka

Tucker Energy Services has signed a deal with Tendeka to promote the sales, installation, and services of Tendeka’s completion technologies across Trinidad, Suriname, and Guyana.

"Tendeka’s technology and business development experts in Houston and Aberdeen will work closely with the Tucker team in Trinidad to recognize and implement applications that will add value to operators. Tendeka’s sand and flow control, reservoir monitoring and management, and production enhancement technologies are amongst those to be utilized in the countries," Tendeka said.

Anthony Gwartney, Tendeka’s Business Development Manager for North America and Trinidad said: “Tucker is recognized as an innovator in the service industry and the experience and support of its team will ensure we can meet the technology requirements of the operators in these countries. Our products have the ability to enhance production and maximize recovery throughout the production lifecycle.”

The Tucker team in the region offers primary and ancillary products and services to support drilling, completions, production, and intervention operations.  

John Friedli, Tucker’s Technology and Business Development Manager added: “This partnership with Tendeka continues our ongoing commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of leading technology in the Caribbean region.  

“Combining Tendeka’s broad catalog of proprietary products with our expertise and capacity in intervention, completion and production services, will mean the end user greatly benefits from the timely and efficient transfer of applied technologies.”

Technology Drilling Engineering Caribbean Activity Hardware Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

Shearwater Platform with walkway leading to wellhead jacket. Off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

BP to Sell Shearwater Field Stake to Tailwind
Mads Hjelmeland - OneSubsea

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Jose Luis Stephens/AdobeStock

Massive Offshore Wind Farm in Iceland Planned for UK Power...
Energy
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Very Large' Deal for Mero 3 Pipeline...
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Current News

UK: Serica Energy Hits Snag at Columbus Offshore Well. Needs to Re-Drill It

UK: Serica Energy Hits Snag at Columbus Offshore Well. Needs to Re-Drill It

U.S. to Review 16 Offshore Wind Project Plans, Advance New Lease Areas by 2025

U.S. to Review 16 Offshore Wind Project Plans, Advance New Lease Areas by 2025

Island Offshore Bags Walk-to-Work Vessel Contract at UK Wind Farm

Island Offshore Bags Walk-to-Work Vessel Contract at UK Wind Farm

Society of Petroleum Engineers, AAPG Exploring Merger

Society of Petroleum Engineers, AAPG Exploring Merger

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine