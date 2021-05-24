Mammoet Buys Winches and Pipe Pulling Equipment from Land & Marine

Heavy lift and transportation firm Mammoet has acquired the linear winch fleet and associated pipe pulling equipment from J Murphy & Sons' Land & Marine unit.

The acquisition includes two 800t capacity linear winches, which Mammoet says are unique to the industry and will be added to its Mammoet Offshore Services fleet.

"...their innovative design is patented and allows socket passing under load as well as utilizing advanced hydraulic controls for accurate monitoring. This results in less downtime and increased project efficiency," Mammoet said, without sharing the financial details of the acquisition.

Mammoet also acquired several smaller linear winches ranging from 100t to 300t, and a range of drum winches. The equipment will be added to Mammoet’s Offshore Services equipment fleet.

"This latest addition in equipment offers an ideal complement to the existing capabilities of Mammoet Offshore Services in providing tailored engineering expertise, and equipment to deliver complex marine and offshore and nearshore pulling projects. The global footprint of Mammoet will allow the company to offer its customers more effective solutions to nearshore & offshore pipeline and cable pulling," Mammoet said.

The acquired assets will support the Mammoet Offshore Services team in continuing their focus in developing the offshore riser, umbilical, and cable pulling operations. Murphy / Land & Marine will continue to offer installation engineering support to future Mammoet linear winch operations, the company said.

"Land & Marine has a well-established reputation in the linear winch hire and pipe pulling market that Mammoet Offshore Services will uphold their standards whilst broadening our overall offshore services offering. The Land & Marine legacy, its specialist experience, combined with Mammoet’s innovative approach, makes for an exciting combination moving forward,” said Barnaby Mills, General Manager for Mammoet – Offshore Services.