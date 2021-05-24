80:20 Procurement Wins North Sea Contract with Total

Peterson Energy Logistics' unit 80:20 Procurement Services has recently won a contract with the oil company Total E&P UK, a subsidiary of the French oil giant Total.

The contract scope of 80:20 includes general consumables and ad-hoc material supply.

The contract, which started in January 2021 but was first announced Monday, May 24, has been awarded for three years and extends 80:20’s coverage to all of TEPUK’s North Sea assets.

"All North Sea offshore assets including Alwyn, Dunbar, Gryphon, Culzean, Ailsa and Elgin Franklin are now covered by this contract," 80:20 said.

The scope of work throughout this period comprises supply of commodities from hand tools to absorbents and other general consumable materials.

Mark Selbie, Business Development Manager at 80:20, said: “We are delighted to announce our recent contract award with TEPUK for general consumables and ad-hoc supply.

"The expertise found within our team will ensure the company benefits through cost savings, waste reduction, and improved supply chain efficiency. This contract award solidifies our pre-existing, collaborative relationship with TEPUK and is a testament to the hard work, diverse procurement capability, and excellent customer service given by all at 80:20.”

The company said it continued to support Total's onshore asset at the Shetland Gas Plant.



