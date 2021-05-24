Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Keppel Offshore & Marine Gets DNV AiP for AssetCare System

May 24, 2021

DNV has awarded Keppel Offshore & Marine an approval in principle for their digital lifecycle solution AssetCare. Image care of Keppel Offshore & Marine.
Keppel Offshore & Marine has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from classification society DNV for its AssetCare system, a suite of digital services to support the lifecycle needs of offshore and marine assets.

The two companies have been collaborating to develop digital transformation projects, aiming to improve the overall efficiency of the design and construction process, and of the asset lifecycle support services for projects in the offshore and marine industry.

Keppel's AssetCare system was assessed by DNV and found to comply with the principles described in DNV rules for fleet in service as well as for service suppliers engaged in condition monitoring of machinery onboard ships and mobile offshore units.

The AiP verified the AssetCare solution and validated that the data collection infrastructure complies with the general principles of DNV’s class notation D-INF, qualifying Keppel O&M as a service supplier. The AiP also concluded that the services provided by the AssetCare solution can be used to qualify both in-service and newbuild vessels for the new DNV Smart notation, with the D-INF notation as basis.

The D-INF (Data Collection Infrastructure and Vessel Connectivity) notation sets out the requirements for the complete data collection infrastructure, including an onboard data server, a data relay component and remote data server, as well as the connection to shore. This applies to onboard equipment delivered by both the yard and the owner.

The two companies in 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on digital transformation in the marine industry.

According to DNV, the MOU has led to the establishment of various joint development projects (JDPs) to promote the use of new digital technologies in the next two years. 

In addition to the DNV approval of the AssetCare digital solution both parties will also explore process Digitalization, specifically looking into construction and inspection processes to develop a more efficient and productive yard facility, and Digital Class for Offshore and Marine, using DNV’s Open Class 3D Model Exchange, an open industry standard for the exchange of design information between designer/yards and classification societies to explore ways to improve the process for future newbuild projects.

