Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Taps Fugro for Pensacola Site Survey in Preparation for 2022 Drilling

May 24, 2021

File Image: Deltic Energy
File Image: Deltic Energy

Shell has hired Fugro to carry out geophysical and geotechnical site survey works over the Pensacola prospect in the UK North Sea, in preparation for the drilling of the Pensacola exploration well.

The piece of news on the survey was shared by Shell's partner in the P2252 offshore license containing the prospect, Deltic Energy.

According to Deltic Energy, previously known as Cluff Natural Resources, the site survey is expected to start at the end of July 2021 and be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Graham Swindells, Chief Executive of Deltic Energy, said: "The commissioning of the site survey is a key part of the well planning process and represents an important milestone as the Joint Venture continues the preparatory works required in advance of the drilling of the high impact exploration well on the Pensacola prospect. We look forward to continuing to progress through the planning phase towards drilling in May 2022."

Back in March, Deltic said that the May 2020 spud date would allow the joint venture JV to take advantage of a drilling rig that would be hired by Shell as part of a multi-well drilling campaign.

Deltic estimates that the Pensacola Prospect contains gross P50 Prospective Resources of 309 BCF (with a P90-P10 range of 39 BCF to 1,181 BCF). These numbers, according to Deltic, rank Pensacola as one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled in the gas basin in recent years.

The company recently said that the joint venture's new interpretation of the 3D seismic data resulted "in a much-improved view of the geological chance of success associated with the prospect which has increased materially from 20% to 55%."

Drilling Geoscience Activity Geophysical Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Credit:Tim HvW/AdobeStock

BASF, RWE Planning $4.9B Offshore Wind Project in Germany
Credit: PIB in Maharashtra/Twitter

India Still Searching for Missing Offshore Workers Three...


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Jose Luis Stephens/AdobeStock

Massive Offshore Wind Farm in Iceland Planned for UK Power...
Energy
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Very Large' Deal for Mero 3 Pipeline...
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Simec Atlantis Energy's Tidal Turbine Passes Test in Japan

Simec Atlantis Energy's Tidal Turbine Passes Test in Japan

Oil Prices Rise on Potential Snag in Iran Talks

Oil Prices Rise on Potential Snag in Iran Talks

BP to Sell Shearwater Field Stake to Tailwind

BP to Sell Shearwater Field Stake to Tailwind

BW Offshore Orders Barossa FPSO Topside Modules from Dyna-Mac

BW Offshore Orders Barossa FPSO Topside Modules from Dyna-Mac

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine