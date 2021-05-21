Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Good Progress on Power Grid Expansion, German Regulator Says

May 21, 2021

Credit:Gerwin Schadl/AdobeStock
Credit:Gerwin Schadl/AdobeStock

Germany’s energy regulator said on Wednesday that planning for the country’s power transmission networks was keeping up with the need for new lines to send increasing amounts of renewable power to centers of consumption.

“We have made good progress,” said Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, in a call with reporters, adding the authority would respond to new demands on the regulated sector from recently tightened climate targets.

Europe’s biggest economy aims to cut carbon emissions by 2030 by 65% from 2019 levels under new targets set last week. It is demanding the energy sector bear most of the task via electrification of power generation, transport and other sectors.

Homann said it was “imaginable” that current plans for four new north-to-south power highways to reach consumers in the transition to low carbon energy systems would be expanded in the years up to 2030.

The shift entails rapid growth of wind and solar power installations to replace carbon-polluting coal and gas power stations, while the country is also due to complete a withdrawal from nuclear energy next year.

Network infrastructure is becoming crucial for keeping the lights on, for example, to transport offshore wind power to the industrial south and to integrate hundreds of thousands of fragmented solar photovoltaics plants.

The network authority recorded a total planning volume of 7,783 kilometers (km) of electricity grid expansions at the end of 2020, of which it said 3,500 km are at final planning stage.

Some 1,600 km are completed, 734 km have been approved and the remainder is at earlier planning stages.

Transmission grid firms have presented plans to the regulator to invest up to 102 billion euros ($124.56 billion) up to 2030, of which 55 billion will go into high-voltage networks and 47 billion into local distribution grids.

Costs to refinance their spending are shared as part of energy customers’ final bills under the regulator’s oversight. 

($1 = 0.8189 euros)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Kim Coghill)

 

Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar...
Malampaya (File Photo: Mammoet)

The Philippines: Shell to Sell Malampaya Field Stake to...


Trending Offshore News

Photo shows rescue operation on another barge off India battered by the storm - Credit: Press Iinformation Bureau Maharashtra

Fourteen Die Offshore India After Barge Sinks as Cyclone...
Offshore
Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Seacor Power...
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO Says

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO Says

U.S. Gives Williams More Time to Build NESE Gas Pipeline

U.S. Gives Williams More Time to Build NESE Gas Pipeline

Bahamas Petroleum Company Changes Name

Bahamas Petroleum Company Changes Name

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine