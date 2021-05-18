Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Hits $70 for the First Time since March

May 18, 2021

Credit: namning/AdobeStock
Credit: namning/AdobeStock

Oil rose on Tuesday to hit $70 a barrel for the first time since March, as expectations of demand recovery following reopenings of the European and U.S. economies offset concern over spreading coronavirus cases in Asia.

The British economy reopened on Monday, and Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches. New cases in the United States continued to fall and New York lifted the mask requirement for vaccinated people.

Brent crude was up 55 cents, or 0.8%, at $70.01 by 0907 GMT, trading above $70 for the first time since March 15. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $66.64.

"Economies are again switching a gear higher," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "The euphoria is reflected in the general belief that the economic revival will be soon coupled with oil demand recovery."

The latest gain to $70 brings Brent's rally this year to 35%, supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies. This could lead to a further advance, some analysts said.

"A rise through $70 should trigger more systematic buying and see it advance to $71.50 a barrel quite quickly," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

European and U.S. progress in the battle against the pandemic contrasts with the situation in Asia, which is limiting oil's rally.

Singapore and Taiwan have reinstated lockdown measures, and India has seen a plunge in fuel demand following restrictions to curb infections.

Also limiting oil's upside is the prospect of a revival of Iran's nuclear deal that would allow the OPEC producer to fully restart exports.

In focus later will be this week's U.S. supply reports, expected to show a 1.7 million-barrel rise in crude inventories. The American Petroleum Institute's report is out at 2030 GMT.

 (Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens)

Oil Price

Related Offshore News

Credit: GE

GE, Toshiba Bringing Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine...
Credit: Indian Navy Spokesperson Twiter / Screenshot

Cyclone Tauktae: Rescue Op Launched for 81 Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Worker Dies in Incident Aboard...
Energy
Credit: Oxford Brookes University

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Shell Shareholders Support Energy Transition Plan, Increase Pressure for Further Climate Action

Shell Shareholders Support Energy Transition Plan, Increase Pressure for Further Climate Action

Japan Sets Aside $3.4B for Hydrogen R&D

Japan Sets Aside $3.4B for Hydrogen R&D

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine