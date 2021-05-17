Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Drilling Sells Two Jack-Up Rigs to New Fortress Energy

May 17, 2021

Credit: Maersk Drilling
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has sold the jack-up rig Maersk Guardian to New Fortress Energy. The two firms have also signed a deal for the sale of the jack-up rig Mærsk Gallant with anticipated closing in June 2021. 

The total sales price for the two rigs is USD 31m in all-cash transactions, Maersk Drilling said, adding that New Fortress Energy would use the two jack-ups for non-drilling purposes as part of its planned Fast LNG project.

Maersk Drilling CEO Jørn Madsen said the rig sales would contribute to the necessary rationalization of the global drilling rig fleet.

Madsen said that the divestments were in line with Maersk Drilling’s strategic priority of maintaining a fleet of modern, high-quality assets. 

"We’re also pleased that the rigs will be re-purposed and deployed by New Fortress Energy for a project which focuses on providing low-carbon affordable energy,” said the CEO.

The Maersk Guardian, now renamed Guardian, is an ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig that has previously been converted into an accommodation unit. It was delivered in 1986 and has been warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after ending its latest contract offshore Denmark in 2020.

Mærsk Gallant is an ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig that was delivered in 1993. It is currently cold-stacked in Dundee, UK after ending its latest contract offshore the UK in 2017.

After both transactions are closed, Maersk Drilling’s fleet will count twelve jack-up rigs, eleven of which are suitable for operations in harsh environments, and eight floaters.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

For Illustration - An offshore platform complex in Iran - Credit: NIOC

Petropars to Develop Farzad B Offshore Gas Field in Iran
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling Sells Two Jack-Up Rigs to New Fortress...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Oxford Brookes University

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than...
Renewable Energy
Illustration - Image Credit: Hexicon

Hexicon to Deploy Floating Wind Turbines Off Norway
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Australia: NOPSEMA Approves Inpex's Seismic Survey Plans

Australia: NOPSEMA Approves Inpex's Seismic Survey Plans

U.S. Supreme Court Sides with Oil Majors in Climate Change Case

U.S. Supreme Court Sides with Oil Majors in Climate Change Case

Ørsted Starts Construction of Green Hydrogen Project in Denmark

Ørsted Starts Construction of Green Hydrogen Project in Denmark

OMV Petrom Wraps Sale of Kazakhstan Business. Focuses on Black Sea

OMV Petrom Wraps Sale of Kazakhstan Business. Focuses on Black Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine