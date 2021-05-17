Ineos Books Maersk Resolve Drilling Rig for UKCS Project

Ineos Oil & Gas UK has hired Maersk Drilling's harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolve for drilling and hydraulic stimulation at the Breagh Alpha A11 well in block 42/13 of the UK North Sea.

The contract is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, with an estimated duration of 140 days. The contract value is approximately $11.3 million and includes four additional one-well options.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling said: "We’re delighted to be able to firm up Maersk Resolve’s drilling program for 2021 with this contract, which will see the rig take on its third campaign in a row involving drilling of the challenging Zechstein formations you encounter in this part of the North Sea."

Maersk Resolve is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It is currently operating for Spirit Energy in the UK sector of the North Sea.

In other news, Maersk Drilling said Monday it had agreed to sell two jack-up rigs to New Fortress Energy for 31 million.

New Fortress Energy will use the two jack-ups for non-drilling purposes as part of its planned Fast LNG project.