Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Suriname: Total Extends Maersk Drilling Rig Charter

May 12, 2021

Credit: Maersk Drilling
Credit: Maersk Drilling

French oil firm Total has extended the contract with the Danish drilling contractor Maersk Drilling for the use of the Maersk Developer offshore drilling rig in Suriname.

Total, via its Suriname subsidiary Total E&P Suriname, has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional appraisal well in Suriname’s Block 58 to the work scope of the semi-submersible rig.

The contract extension is expected to last 100 days, with work starting in late May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig's previously agreed scope of work.

The contract extension is worth around USD 20 million, including the integrated services provided.

Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft (3048 meters). It was delivered in 2009 and is currently operating for Total offshore Suriname.

Suriname's Block 58 is where Total, with its partner Apache, in the past year struck several oil discoveries, using the Noble Sam Croft drillship, owned by Noble Corp. The contract for the Noble drillship expired earlier this year and the rig then moved to Guyana to drill for ExxonMobil.

Total, which in January 2021 took over the operatorship of the Block 58 from Apache, in the same month struck deals with Maersk Drilling for the charter of the deepwater rigs Maersk Valiant and Mærsk Developer. 

Deepwater Drilling Industry News Caribbean Activity Rigs

Related Offshore News

Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore Upbeat on New FPSO Projects after Q1 Revenue...
Image: Hydromea

VIDEO: Hydromea 'Cuts the Cord' with New Compact...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...
Energy
Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Invenergy, BW LNG Secure Financing for FSRU Project in El Salvador

Invenergy, BW LNG Secure Financing for FSRU Project in El Salvador

Remazel to Deliver Equipment for SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO

Remazel to Deliver Equipment for SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO

Tech File: Underwater Unmanned Digital Twinning Project Gets Funding

Tech File: Underwater Unmanned Digital Twinning Project Gets Funding

Prosafe to Appeal Westcon Rig Dispute Ruling

Prosafe to Appeal Westcon Rig Dispute Ruling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine