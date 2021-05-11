Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Hydromea 'Cuts the Cord' with New Compact Underwater Drone with Live HD Video Feed

May 11, 2021

Image: Hydromea
Image: Hydromea
Hydromea Debuts Wireless Compact Underwater Drone Providing Live HD Video. Image: Hydromea
Hydromea Debuts Wireless Compact Underwater Drone Providing Live HD Video. Image: Hydromea
Image: Hydromea
Image: Hydromea

As technology development continues at pace in the subsea space, a young innovative group out of Switzerland—Hydromea—unveiled the prototype of what it is calling the "world’s first" wireless underwater drone in a pool demo on May 11, 2021. 

According to the company, the drone can fit into a backpack, can be remotely controlled, and sends HD video back in real time without any physical connection to the pilot, helping to deliver significant benefits in a number of inspection scenarios in confined flooded spaces, such as hydropower dams, closed waterways and ballast tanks on ships, reducing the cost and time-to-results, eliminating safety risks of dangerous inspections performed by humans today.

“Our underwater drone works without a cable and sends full HD video stream back in real time," said Igor Martin, co-founder and CEO of Hydromea, effectively mitigating the risk of getting stuck in complex flooded spaces, completing its mission sans tethers, instead using a wireless optical system.

“Since radio signals do not travel under water, Hydromea had to develop a new technology to control the drone: a wireless optical system which uses light to transmit high-bandwidth data," said Felix Schill, co-founder and CTO of Hydromea. "With our unique technology that is robust and miniaturized, we can finally cut the cord and unleash the freedom of portable robotics underwater.”



Technology New Products Hydrographic Subsea Technology ROV AUV

Related Offshore News

West Capella - Credit. Samtmendher/MarineTraffic,com

Seadrill Partners Bags Four-Well Drilling Deal for Rig in...
Diamond Offshore's Ocean BlackHornet drillship - Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

Former Pacific Drilling CEO Takes Helm at Diamond Offshore


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore
Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Eidesvik Offshore Finds Work for Veritas Viking Seismic...
Vessels

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

Multiple Contract Wins for DOF Vessels

Multiple Contract Wins for DOF Vessels

OHT Gets $135M Loan for 'Alfa Lift'

OHT Gets $135M Loan for 'Alfa Lift'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine