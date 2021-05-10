Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Hires Petrofac for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Operational Procedures Work

May 10, 2021

File Photo: BP
File Photo: BP

Oil major BP has hired oilfield services company Petrofac to develop operational procedures for the company's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Centered on minimizing risk and harm to personnel, plant and the environment, the procedures will encompass all offshore operations, including subsea, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and hub, Petrofac said, without sharing the financial details of the deal.

Steve Webber, Petrofac's SVP Operations, said: "BP is an important longstanding client and we look forward to supporting them in operating safely and responsibly, in their delivery of the GTA Phase 1 Project, which is creating a new LNG hub in Africa."

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field is located offshore on the Mauritania-Senegal border and has an estimated gas resource of around 15 trillion cubic feet.

The project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water FPSO, which will process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components.

Gas will then be transferred to the GIMI FLNG at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million metric tons of LNG per year on average.

Kosmos Energy discovered the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field in 2015, and BP signed onto the project through an agreement with Kosmos in 2016.

BP is the project operator. The partners sanctioned the first phase of the project development in December 2018.

LNG Engineering Industry News Activity Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: Juergen/AdobeStock

Archer to Acquire Well Intervention Firm DeepWell
Credit: Shell

UK: Shell Files Jackdaw Environmental Statement. First...


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - Offshore workers in Malaysia - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Malaysia Offshore Rig Sinking: All 101 Crewmembers Brought...
Drilling
Image for illustration - A Seadrill drillship - Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Odfjell Drilling Secures One-Well Extension for Deepsea Atlantic Rig

Odfjell Drilling Secures One-Well Extension for Deepsea Atlantic Rig

EnQuest's Decommissioning Director Joins Decom North Sea Board

EnQuest's Decommissioning Director Joins Decom North Sea Board

CGG Bags OBN Imaging Work with Equinor in Brazil

CGG Bags OBN Imaging Work with Equinor in Brazil

BP Hires Petrofac for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Operational Procedures Work

BP Hires Petrofac for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Operational Procedures Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine