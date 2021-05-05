Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Long-term Contract: Axess to Inspect Altera's FPSOs

May 5, 2021

Norway-based Axess Group has signed an offshore support services contract with FPSO operator Altera Infrastructure.

Axess said this week that the long-term global contract would see Axess provide offshore support services to FPSO assets located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the Brazilian Continental Shelf, as well as other assets in the future.

Axxes Group did not share details on the financial side of the deal nor on the exact contract length.

The scope of work includes planning and executing inspection services.

Altera Infrastructure, formerly known as Teekay Offshore, operates vessels in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The company owns more than 50 offshore assets, including FPSOs, shuttle tankers and towing vessels.

Kristian Nelvik, OPS and BD Director of the QC department at Axess Group, said: “This contract is an important continuation of an already established collaboration between Altera Infrastructure and Axess in the fields of inspection, inspection technology, and integrity services. We look forward to continuing this good cooperation in the years ahead.”

Energy Activity FPSO Europe Production South America Floating Production Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Credit: Alex Stemmer/AdobeStock

Poland Awards CfD for Equinor's, Polenergia's 1440 MW...
Credit: Santos

Eni, Santos Eyeing Upstream, CCUS Collab


Trending Offshore News

Offshore Incident: Velesto's Jack-Up Rig Tilts, Submerges...
Offshore
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Completes Debt Restructuring. Emerges from...
Drilling

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets

Siemens Energy Lowers Sales Expectations for 2021

Siemens Energy Lowers Sales Expectations for 2021

BHP Starts Production from Ruby Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

BHP Starts Production from Ruby Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

PHOTO: Siemens Gamesa Takes 'Esvagt Dana' Back to Baltic 2 Offshore Wind Farm

PHOTO: Siemens Gamesa Takes 'Esvagt Dana' Back to Baltic 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine