Long-term Contract: Axess to Inspect Altera's FPSOs

Norway-based Axess Group has signed an offshore support services contract with FPSO operator Altera Infrastructure.

Axess said this week that the long-term global contract would see Axess provide offshore support services to FPSO assets located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the Brazilian Continental Shelf, as well as other assets in the future.

Axxes Group did not share details on the financial side of the deal nor on the exact contract length.

The scope of work includes planning and executing inspection services.

Altera Infrastructure, formerly known as Teekay Offshore, operates vessels in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The company owns more than 50 offshore assets, including FPSOs, shuttle tankers and towing vessels.

Kristian Nelvik, OPS and BD Director of the QC department at Axess Group, said: “This contract is an important continuation of an already established collaboration between Altera Infrastructure and Axess in the fields of inspection, inspection technology, and integrity services. We look forward to continuing this good cooperation in the years ahead.”